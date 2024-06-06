Home » NEWS » SteamWorld Heist 2 showcases an impressive, extended preview of its ricochet gameplay on both PS5 and PS4

SteamWorld Heist 2 showcases an impressive, extended preview of its ricochet gameplay on both PS5 and PS4

Jacob Chambers June 6, 2024 NEWS, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

What are your thoughts on SteamWorld Heist 2? Is this game on your radar? Did you enjoy the first game? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Fans rally for Shenmue 4, making a bold statement with a billboard in the heart of New York’s Time Square

Shenmue fans display an exceptional level of dedication. Despite the disappointment of Shenmue 3 not ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security