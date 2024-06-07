Astro Bot on PS5 is a must-have for any gaming enthusiast

Whether you’re a fan or not, it’s undeniable that the industry is quickly shifting away from physical releases. Despite the changing landscape of gaming, Sony has not abandoned its Blu-ray manufacturing plants. In fact, the company still produces physical versions of all its first-party games. The upcoming platformer Astro Bot is no exception, and there will be a compelling reason to choose the physical copy.

The exciting extras that came inside the case in the 1990s and early 2000s were always a bonus to the joy of physical media. Team ASOBI has taken inspiration from that era and decided to revive that spirit by including a fantastic double-sided poster in every retail copy of their charming PS5 adventure. Below, you’ll find a glimpse of the artwork: one image showcases an isometric view of the inside of the PS5, reminiscent of a Where’s Waldo scene, while the other presents a captivating comic strip.

Pre-order now to enjoy exclusive in-game perks like the PaRappa the Rapper outfit, Graffiti DualSense Speeder, and a selection of avatars. The PS Store-exclusive Digital Deluxe Edition includes a few additional items, although all of them can be unlocked in the game over time. Therefore, there is no need to worry about missing out on anything if you decide to get a physical copy.