GameStop says the date listed for the release of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is “wrong”

Jacob Chambers June 12, 2024 NEWS, PC, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, TRENDING GAME NEWS, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater’s release date sneakily showed up on US store GameStop’s website and was pushed to a now-deleted Twitter post. However, the company says the November 17th listing was “incorrect.”

IGN wrote about how, in a follow-up post, GameStop didn’t bother to explain. Instead, they told Metal Gear fans that publisher Konami would send them information about the release date soon and reminded them that pre-orders were still open. We can see why they would want to make sure that everything is fine if the US Collector’s Edition doesn’t come with the highly sought-after miniature terrarium that shows Snake’s bag getting stuck in a tree.

It’s kind of interesting that the 17th of November is a Sunday, which isn’t usually a day when new games come out. However, it has been exactly 20 years since Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater came out. If Kojima were on his own, he might do something out of the blue, but Konami is a whole different story.

Like us, did you look at GameStop’s first post twice and gasp? The game Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater isn’t coming out on November 17. When do you think it will? Leave a comment below and let us know.

