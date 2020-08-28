Legend Of Zelda 2021 Wall Calendar – Price, Cover, Release Date

The Legend of Zelda series remains a staple of the Nintendo brand, with Breath of the Wild being a launch title for Switch that was a monumental success. The company is currently hard at work on a follow-up for it, though there’s been very little information since then. Fans of the series who are looking for a new calendar are in luck, though.

Amazon recently posted a product page for the Legend of Zelda 2021 Wall Calendar, revealing things like the price, cover and release date. First up we have the official product description, which is the following:

“Get swept up in the intricately designed world of The Legend of Zelda™—one of the most beloved video game series of all time. Set off on an action-packed adventure with our hero Link as he embarks on a series of quests to save the kingdom of Hyrule in this exciting 12-month calendar. The Legend of Zelda™ calendar takes you on an epic journey through 2021, full of colorful, iconic artwork from several games in Nintendo’s legendary series, including The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time™, The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask™, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker™, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword™, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild™.”

Generous grids with space to add appointments and reminders

Opens to 12 inches x 24 inches

Planner page for September–December 2020

Includes widely celebrated and nationally recognized holidays and observances

Despite this being a calendar for 2021, those interested will be able to grab it later this month on July 28th. Amazon currently has the price listed as $14.99, though their prices do tend to fluctuate. You can check out the cover of the calendar below.