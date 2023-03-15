Home » NEWS » For the Nintendo Switch, River City Girls 2 will receive a performance update

For the Nintendo Switch, River City Girls 2 will receive a performance update

Jacob Chambers March 15, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

River City Girls 2 is a game you may want to look at if you enjoy co-op beat ’em ups. When the first game in this series debuted in 2019, it revived the traditional Kunio-kun game, and the second game only increases the excitement with additional characters, moves, and other features.

WayForward has stated it will be releasing a “performance patch” for all platforms, including the Nintendo Switch, following the release of the second game late last year. Although though it hasn’t been finalized yet, it will have some frame rate improvements and the option to “repeat New Game+ playthroughs” when it does.

You should also anticipate some bug fixes, as with any decent patch.

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Switch Online’s N64 Wireless Controller Restocks This Week

Update: If you live in Australia, these N64 wireless controllers are back in stock on ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security