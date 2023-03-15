For the Nintendo Switch, River City Girls 2 will receive a performance update

River City Girls 2 is a game you may want to look at if you enjoy co-op beat ’em ups. When the first game in this series debuted in 2019, it revived the traditional Kunio-kun game, and the second game only increases the excitement with additional characters, moves, and other features.

WayForward has stated it will be releasing a “performance patch” for all platforms, including the Nintendo Switch, following the release of the second game late last year. Although though it hasn’t been finalized yet, it will have some frame rate improvements and the option to “repeat New Game+ playthroughs” when it does.

You should also anticipate some bug fixes, as with any decent patch.