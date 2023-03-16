Home » NEWS » Massive Ghostwire Tokyo Update After PS Plus Extra Debut

Ghostwire: Tokyo, an underrated action game, will receive a massive update.

The “Spider’s Thread” patch will add a roguelike game mode, longer cutscenes, new environments, missions, and combat skills to the main campaign on April 12.It’s sturdy, right?

Ghostwire: Tokyo’s PS Plus Extra availability may be the best part. Next week’s subscription service update will add the title.

It’s a shame subscribers have to wait a few weeks for the big content patch, but you can play the game until then.

Ghostwire: Tokyo via PS Plus Extra? Maybe you’ve played it and been waiting for an update like this?

