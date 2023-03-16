Switch Online’s N64 Wireless Controller Restocks This Week

Update: If you live in Australia, these N64 wireless controllers are back in stock on the My Nintendo Store, so get them while you can.

The Nintendo Switch wireless N64 controller is difficult to find. It’s exclusive to Switch Online members and extremely scarce.

Original : Nintendo has been trying to meet demand, and the Australian My Nintendo Store will get a resupply later this week. Vooks.net, an Australian Nintendo website, announced a restock on Thursday, March 16, at 1 p.m. AEDT.

Four $69.95 AUD controllers per Nintendo account are allowed. These wireless controllers have a USB-C cable for charging and support Star Fox 64’s rumble.

“Enjoy Nintendo 64 games in authentic fashion – using a full-size Nintendo 64 style wireless controller! With a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership, you can purchase this Nintendo 64 controller for Nintendo Switch. Controller available for purchase with any paid Nintendo Switch Online membership. Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online library of games only available with Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.”

However, you must be in this area. We’ll notify you if other countries receive more N64 wireless controller stock.