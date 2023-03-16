Nintendo Adds Four Games to Switch Online Game Boy, SNES, and NES Service

Nintendo announced new Switch Online games. Two Game Boy, SNES, and original NES games were added to the standard tier.

This includes 1995’s Kirby’s Dream Land 2, 1991’s BurgerTime Deluxe, 1993’s Side Pocket, and Namco’s arcade shooter Xevious.

Nintendo’s PR provides the details:

Kirby’s Dream Land 2 – The bridges that connect the seven Rainbow Islands have disappeared! Help Kirby solve the mystery while battling King Dedede and his horde of minions. Along the way, meet Rick, Kine and Coo – each possessing important abilities that will help Kirby save the day! BurgerTime Deluxe – It’s a nonstop food fight in this classic arcade game! Give Chef Peter Pepper a hand and create the ultimate burger by traversing an action-packed kitchen to gather your materials – but watch out, because renegade ingredients will stop at nothing to put an end to your cooking days.

Super NES

SIDE POCKET – Nine Ball Game and Pocket Game are easy, but can you master Trick Game? This 1993 Super NES billiards game lets you rack ‘n’ roll with a variety of shots in solo and multiplayer modes!

NES XEVIOUS—You’re humanity’s last hope against the evil XEVIOUS collective! Destroy XEVIOUS aircraft and bases from behind enemy lines using the Solvalou Fighter and its weapons. XEVIOUS’ unique enemies, hidden gameplay features, and vertically scrolling environments set it apart from mid-80s games. Can you outwit XEVIOUS?