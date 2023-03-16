Home » NEWS » Metroid Prime Remastered Big Pin Set from Nintendo (US)

Metroid Prime Remastered Big Pin Set from Nintendo (US)

Jacob Chambers March 16, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

To mark the release of Metroid Prime Remastered, the US My Nintendo website is giving away a big pin set.

This set includes two rustless iron remastered lapel pins. These pins require 800 Platinum Points and a My Nintendo membership. Official description and image:

“A set of two rustless-iron lapel pins inspired by the Metroid Prime Remastered game are available to My Nintendo members. The game logo pin measures 3.5″ x 1.77″, and the Samus pin measures 3″ x 2.9″. Pin them to your hat, jacket, or other gear to show your fandom! This physical reward is available while supplies last.”

 

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Massive Ghostwire Tokyo Update After PS Plus Extra Debut

Ghostwire: Tokyo, an underrated action game, will receive a massive update. The “Spider’s Thread” patch ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security