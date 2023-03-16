Metroid Prime Remastered Big Pin Set from Nintendo (US)

To mark the release of Metroid Prime Remastered, the US My Nintendo website is giving away a big pin set.
This set includes two rustless iron remastered lapel pins. These pins require 800 Platinum Points and a My Nintendo membership. Official description and image:
“A set of two rustless-iron lapel pins inspired by the Metroid Prime Remastered game are available to My Nintendo members. The game logo pin measures 3.5″ x 1.77″, and the Samus pin measures 3″ x 2.9″. Pin them to your hat, jacket, or other gear to show your fandom! This physical reward is available while supplies last.”