A Cute Mysterious Adventure With Game Boy Aesthetics, Melon Journey

Melon Journey: Bittersweet Memories, which looks cute, will be released on the Nintendo Switch on April 6, 2023 by XSEED Games.This game appears to be a long-lost Game Boy title.

Your journey takes place in Hog Town, a little, cozy community where melons are illegal—yes, melons — and was created by Froach Club as a follow-up to its 2012 itch.io game, Melon Journey. As the rabbit Honeydew, you become entangled in the secrets, oddball residents, and bizarre happenings of the town as you look for your lost best friend.

The next Froach Club release includes the one before it and was made with help from developer Poppy Works. It has a big soundtrack with more than 90 tracks.The perfect amount of coziness and weirdness is present, and the Game Boy style of the green and black screen and the pixel art transports us back in time.

XSEED has provided more information about the game below:

Melon Journey: Bittersweet Memories puts you in the shoes of Honeydew, a bunny headband-wearing employee of a melon soda factory who’s on a mission to find her recently missing best friend. But is it really that safe traveling to a town where melon possession can land you in the slammer? And why is there a hamster so preoccupied with sneaking into the Kitten King’s castle? Uncover the mystery in this latest story-exploration game from developer Froach Club. Explore a charming, pixelated world – filled to the brim with eccentric characters, criminals, and a plot as weird as it is cute. Mystery at Every Turn

Comb every inch of Hog Town to collect clues, trail shady characters, and sneak your way through the seedy underworld, using your keen observational skills and quick wit to piece together the whole picture before it’s too late. Silly Characters with Intricate Backstories

While looking for your missing friend, you’ll encounter dozens of curious creatures with unique personalities and sometimes tragic backstories, adding additional mysteries for completionists to unravel. Jazzy Lo-Fi Soundtrack

While you’re on the case, enjoy more than 90 different electronic and jazz-inspired tracks from composer markeryjane. Gorgeous Retro-Style Graphics

The green-tinted, monochrome world is filled with loving detail, a nostalgic ode to the classic handheld generation with plenty of modern twists.

This weekend, XSEED Games will bring the game to PAX East 2023 in Boston. If you’ll be there and like what you see, stop by and check it out.

On April 6, 2023, Melon Journey: Bittersweet Memories will go on sale for GBP 12.49 or $14.99 USD on the Switch eShop. Consider this game to be a melons in one?