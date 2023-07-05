Home » NEWS » Official Pokémon Community Forums Are a Disaster

The Pokémon Company recently launched official community forums on its website, allowing trainers to discuss Pokémon, keep up with news, and help each other.

It sounds like a great way for trainers to interact, but the forums need serious moderation. Spammed topics are flooding the boards. “Which Pokémon would you eat?” is in the “general” section.

Some trainers call this community forum launch “Miiverse 2.0”. Thankfully, the Trading Card Game section seems more on-topic.

The forum’s rules and guidelines encourage “positive” contributions. It also forbids “foul language or inappropriate themes” and says staff can discipline people who harm the community.

You’ll need a Pokémon Trainer Club account to join the Pokémon forums’ community discussion. Have you visited these forums? Are you surprised it’s spammed?

