Pokémon HOME Version 3.0.1 Is Now Available on Mobile: What’s Included

Jacob Chambers July 5, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Pokémon HOME is constantly updated, and the latest patch brings the mobile version to version 3.0.1.

If you’ve transferred Pokémon from Pokémon Legends: Arceus, this small update fixes some annoying issues. The Switch app is still 3.0.0.

Pokémon HOME’s Google Play Store mobile update details:

Pokémon HOME, Version 3.0.1 (Mobile)

– Fixed an issue in which Spinda would only appear with one specific pattern of spts when viewed on the status screen.

– Fixed an issue in which Pokémon transferred from Pokémon Legends: Arceus would be shown as unregistered in the National Pokédex under certain circumstances.

– Fixed an issue in which ribbons were not being displayed correctly on Pokémon status screens.

