Pokémon HOME Version 3.0.1 Is Now Available on Mobile: What’s Included

Pokémon HOME is constantly updated, and the latest patch brings the mobile version to version 3.0.1.

If you’ve transferred Pokémon from Pokémon Legends: Arceus, this small update fixes some annoying issues. The Switch app is still 3.0.0.

Pokémon HOME’s Google Play Store mobile update details:

Pokémon HOME, Version 3.0.1 (Mobile)

– Fixed an issue in which Spinda would only appear with one specific pattern of spts when viewed on the status screen.

– Fixed an issue in which Pokémon transferred from Pokémon Legends: Arceus would be shown as unregistered in the National Pokédex under certain circumstances.