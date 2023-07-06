Emile Morel, Ubisoft Creative Director and Game Designer, Died

Today’s Ubisoft Montpellier news is heartbreaking. Beyond Good and Evil 2 game designer and creative director Emile Morel died at 40.

IGN found LinkedIn tributes. According to his website profile, Morel began working at Ubisoft in 2009 as a senior game designer on Rayman Legends.

An ex-colleague wrote:

M. Gabrielle Shrager: “Emile Morel, creative director of BGE2, left us behind this week at the shockingly young age of 40. A cherished colleague for over a decade at Ubisoft Montpellier, we laughed and wept through good times and bad, and shipped a lot great games together. Emile was so very proud of Beyond Good and Evil 2, the Space Monkeys and his teammates. He will be sorely missed. May it be shipped in his name. RIP Emile.”

Emile is being remembered on social media, but Ubisoft has not issued a statement.