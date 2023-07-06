NightmareScape is a renamed port of an existing game

NightmareScape is coming to Switch, but it’s not a new game. A brand-new game.

It’s a port of PC and PlayStation game In Nightmare renamed for Switch. Why? Our best guess is that the existing game wasn’t well received. PlayStation 5 has a 53 Metacritic score.

We’re hoping the game was polished for Switch launch, though. We’re expecting a release date soon.

In Nightmare’s highlights:

– Hope Rests in your Dreams – Escape the dark whimsical dreamworld that has trapped you, search the realm for clues, and begin uncovering the truth of your reality.

– Puzzle Through Pain – Along your journey, you will encounter puzzles that will attempt to thwart your progress. Use your wits and your spirit guide to help you overcome anything that gets in your way.

– A Light in the Darkness – Control your dream spirit to assist you as a decoy, detect invisible pathways or items, and become keenly aware of threats that lie ahead.

– Nightmares Made Real – Your subconscious creates the monsters you truly fear. Don’t let them or the shadows lurking catch you and keep you in the eternal nightmare.

Does this one look enticing to you? Have you played In Nightmare?