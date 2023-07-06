Marvelous Announces Action RPG Opening Anime Silent Hope

With all the Mario-themed news from June’s Nintendo Direct, it’s easy to forget about some of the smaller Switch titles coming this year. After Marvelous Europe revealed Silent Hope’s opening anime movie, the dungeon-crawling action RPG caught our attention again.

Our seven silent protagonists collaborate at base camp before entering the Abyss to fight the creatures below. KAMI WA SAIKORO WO FURANAI’s theme song adds to the anime feel.

After the Nintendo Direct, it was revealed that Silent Hope takes place in the same world as the Rune Factory series, explaining the Woolies and round cows we saw in the trailer and the opening film.

Alongside this new footage, Marvelous Europe has announced that digital pre-orders of the game are now available on the Switch eShop for £34.99 / €39.99 to prepare for its official release on 3 October.