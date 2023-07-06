3DS Beat ‘Em Up River City: Rival Showdown Hits Switch This October

Update: Arc System Works has confirmed River City: Rival Showdown will launch worldwide for Switch eShop on October 12. It costs $24.99 USD (or your regional equivalent) and supports English, Japanese, Korean, traditional, and simplified Chinese. A preview

Original: On October 12, 2023, Arc System Works will rerelease River City: Rival Showdown on Nintendo Switch in Japan. Unconfirmed western release.

The game was released for the Kunio-Kun series’ 30th anniversary, according to this week’s Weekly Famitsu (via Ryokutya2089 and Gematsu). Remake of River City Ransom with multiple story paths, endings, and an open-world setting.

We gave the 2017 3DS version an 8/10, saying:

“…between the meaty campaign and the fun side mode, River City: Rival Showdown will likely hold your attention for some time.”

The Switch version will include Fighting of Double Dragon 2023, a bonus fighting game from the 3DS version, and two-player local co-op.