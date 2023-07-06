Home » NEWS » 3DS Beat ‘Em Up River City: Rival Showdown Hits Switch This October

3DS Beat ‘Em Up River City: Rival Showdown Hits Switch This October

Jacob Chambers July 6, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Update: Arc System Works has confirmed River City: Rival Showdown will launch worldwide for Switch eShop on October 12. It costs $24.99 USD (or your regional equivalent) and supports English, Japanese, Korean, traditional, and simplified Chinese. A preview

Original: On October 12, 2023, Arc System Works will rerelease River City: Rival Showdown on Nintendo Switch in Japan. Unconfirmed western release.

The game was released for the Kunio-Kun series’ 30th anniversary, according to this week’s Weekly Famitsu (via Ryokutya2089 and Gematsu). Remake of River City Ransom with multiple story paths, endings, and an open-world setting.

We gave the 2017 3DS version an 8/10, saying:

“…between the meaty campaign and the fun side mode, River City: Rival Showdown will likely hold your attention for some time.”

The Switch version will include Fighting of Double Dragon 2023, a bonus fighting game from the 3DS version, and two-player local co-op.

 

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

NightmareScape is a renamed port of an existing game

NightmareScape is coming to Switch, but it’s not a new game. A brand-new game. It’s ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security