Home » NEWS » The Pokémon Company Launches ‘Beyond The Pokédex’ on YouTube

The Pokémon Company Launches ‘Beyond The Pokédex’ on YouTube

Jacob Chambers July 6, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

The Pokémon Company launched a new YouTube show, “Beyond the Pokédex,” today.

Spruce and Maple will “deeply look” at what makes every Pokémon unique from #1 (Bulbasaur) to 1000 (Gholdengo) “and beyond”. Video games, animation, trading cards, manga, and more will examine these pocket monsters.

As mentioned in the tweet above, the first episode focuses on Sobble, a water-type starter Pokémon in Pokémon Sword and Shield for Nintendo Switch. Above is the complete episode.

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

NightmareScape is a renamed port of an existing game

NightmareScape is coming to Switch, but it’s not a new game. A brand-new game. It’s ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security