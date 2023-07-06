The Pokémon Company Launches ‘Beyond The Pokédex’ on YouTube

The Pokémon Company launched a new YouTube show, “Beyond the Pokédex,” today.

Spruce and Maple will “deeply look” at what makes every Pokémon unique from #1 (Bulbasaur) to 1000 (Gholdengo) “and beyond”. Video games, animation, trading cards, manga, and more will examine these pocket monsters.

Did you know that Sobble’s tears have the potency of 100 onions? 🧅 ✖️ 💯 Learn more about Sobble, the Water Lizard Pokémon, in the latest episode of Beyond the Pokédex! 📺 https://t.co/ikmRP5R232 pic.twitter.com/Y5JD58YxzD — Pokémon (@Pokemon) July 5, 2023

As mentioned in the tweet above, the first episode focuses on Sobble, a water-type starter Pokémon in Pokémon Sword and Shield for Nintendo Switch. Above is the complete episode.