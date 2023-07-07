Home » NEWS » Mario Kart Tour’s “Pipe Tour” Features Petey Piranha

Jacob Chambers July 7, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Nintendo announced that the Pipe Tour will launch on July 12th, marking the end of Mario Kart Tour’s Rome-themed chapter.

The last tour introduced Rome Avanti, a new city circuit, and this one adds Piranha Pipe Pipeline, a new course with warp pipes.

As usual, a new tour announces the Mii Racing suits. The Pipe Tour will debut the Wiggler suit with a flower helmet, as shown in the following tweet from @mariokarttourEN.

