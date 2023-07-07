Mario Kart Tour’s “Pipe Tour” Features Petey Piranha

Nintendo announced that the Pipe Tour will launch on July 12th, marking the end of Mario Kart Tour’s Rome-themed chapter.

The last tour introduced Rome Avanti, a new city circuit, and this one adds Piranha Pipe Pipeline, a new course with warp pipes.

As usual, a new tour announces the Mii Racing suits. The Pipe Tour will debut the Wiggler suit with a flower helmet, as shown in the following tweet from @mariokarttourEN.