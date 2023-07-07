Home » NEWS » Dredge, Switch’s Sinister Fishing Adventure, Gets Second Free Update

Dredge, Switch’s Sinister Fishing Adventure, Gets Second Free Update

Jacob Chambers July 7, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Black Salt’s “sinister fishing adventure” Dredge received its second major Nintendo Switch update.

This one adds wildlife events, a “passive mode” for peaceful swimming, a photo mode, a new character, and aberrations.

The third update adds “boat customisations” like paint schemes and flags. The final paid DLC will focus on the Ironhaven Corporation. PlayStation Blog:

“They’re looking to establish an innovative drilling operation in the area to revitalize the towns and populations, but their ultimate goal is unknown. As you gather materials to construct new buildings and biomatter to fuel the rig, meet new characters, craft new equipment, and catch new fish, you may uncover the truth behind their potentially nefarious operations.”

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Pikmin 4 Sticker Set Available on My Nintendo Store (US)

Nintendo added a new item to its US My Nintendo Store before Pikmin 4’s July ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security