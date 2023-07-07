Dredge, Switch’s Sinister Fishing Adventure, Gets Second Free Update

Black Salt’s “sinister fishing adventure” Dredge received its second major Nintendo Switch update.
This one adds wildlife events, a “passive mode” for peaceful swimming, a photo mode, a new character, and aberrations.
Update 2 for Dredge is now live on all platforms! ⚓
📸 Photomode
🐙 10 brand new aberrations
🐳 Wildlife events
Plus, experience the game in a brand new way with Passive Mode ☮️
The third update adds “boat customisations” like paint schemes and flags. The final paid DLC will focus on the Ironhaven Corporation. PlayStation Blog:
“They’re looking to establish an innovative drilling operation in the area to revitalize the towns and populations, but their ultimate goal is unknown. As you gather materials to construct new buildings and biomatter to fuel the rig, meet new characters, craft new equipment, and catch new fish, you may uncover the truth behind their potentially nefarious operations.”