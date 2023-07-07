Dredge, Switch’s Sinister Fishing Adventure, Gets Second Free Update

Black Salt’s “sinister fishing adventure” Dredge received its second major Nintendo Switch update.

This one adds wildlife events, a “passive mode” for peaceful swimming, a photo mode, a new character, and aberrations.

Update 2 for Dredge is now live on all platforms! ⚓ 📸 Photomode

🐙 10 brand new aberrations

The third update adds “boat customisations” like paint schemes and flags. The final paid DLC will focus on the Ironhaven Corporation. PlayStation Blog: