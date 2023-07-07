Pikmin 4 Sticker Set Available on My Nintendo Store (US)

Nintendo added a new item to its US My Nintendo Store before Pikmin 4’s July 21 release.

Order a Pikmin 4 Sticker Set with 200 Platinum Points. Pikmin and Oatchi, two 3″ vinyl stickers, are included. Stick these stickers on anything:

“This set of two 3″ vinyl stickers features a variety of Pikmin, an explorer, and space pup Oatchi from the Pikmin™ 4 game! Add some plucky charm to surfaces like a water bottle, laptop, or Nintendo Switch™ dock. This physical reward is available while supplies last.”

Will you add this My Nintendo Pikmin merchandise to your collection? Expecting Pikmin 4 this month?