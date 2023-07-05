The Nintendo Switch Has Ubisoft’s The Settlers: New Allies

Ubisoft released the console version of The Settlers: New Allies for all platforms, including the Nintendo Switch, after releasing it on PC earlier this year.

As mentioned, this reboots the classic RTS series. 13 campaign missions, 13 multiplayer skirmish maps, and a hardcore mode await players.

The standard edition costs $59.99 USD (or your regional equivalent) and the deluxe edition (with extra digital goodies) costs $79.99. PR provides more:

“Developed by Ubisoft Düsseldorf, The Settlers®: New Allies is a modern take on the long-established The Settlers’ franchise, combining elaborate infrastructure and economic gameplay with tactical real-time battles. Starting with a small group of Settlers, players must explore their surroundings, build up their settlements and optimize resource production to recruit new settlers and an army able to protect their land. Researching economic and military upgrades is critical to create a strong army and overcome rivals.”

This game needs 6.7GB to download on Switch. Console-specific features include “a comprehensive input scheme,” full cross-play and cross-progression between platforms, and Ubisoft Connect invitations.

The Nintendo Switch version has some technical issues: