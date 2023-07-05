Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Update 1.2.0 Now Live: Full Patch Notes

Nintendo updated The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on Switch to Version 1.2.0 today.

The latest Switch update lets users redeem news channel items. Breath of the Wild had this too. The latest update fixes quests and other issues to improve gameplay.

Nintendo’s support page provides the patch notes:

Ver. 1.2.0 (Released July 4, 2023)

General Updates

By starting the game from within certain articles released on a specific Switch News channel (accessed via the HOME Menu) players can receive a number of in-game items. Depending on the state of gameplay progression or the location in which the data is reopened, there may be cases in which the items cannot be received.



Additional Fixes