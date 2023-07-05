Nintendo 2023 Annual Report Shows Industry-Low Director Salaries

Nintendo’s FY ended 31 March 2023 annual report shows how much some of the company’s biggest names earn.

As expected, Nintendo’s top earners are president Shuntaro Furukawa, Shigeru Miyamoto, Shinya Takahashi, Satoru Shibata, and Ko Shiota. After the Switch’s success and Nintendo’s movie and theme park expansion, you might expect these directors to earn enormous salaries, but they don’t.

The report’s five salaries are in yen, so Forbes Advisor converted them to USD:

Shuntaro Furukawa: $2.51m

Shigeru Miyamoto: $2.02m

Shinya Takahashi: $1.61m

Satoru Shibata: $1.19m

Ko Shiota: $910,000

To be clear, we wouldn’t turn down a $2.5m annual salary—it’s still a lot of money—but these numbers are a drop in the ocean compared to what other industry executives are reportedly earning.

In 2020, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Koltick earned $154m and EA CEO Andrew Wilson earned $34.7m, according to a 2022 report by market intelligence firm Games One.

This was lower for Japanese companies (Square Enix’s Yosuke Matsuda received just over $4m in 2020 and SEGA’s then-CEO Hajime Satomi received around $3m), but it shows Nintendo’s different approach.

The annual report also updates the board of directors, notes Nintendo’s continued investment in Square Enix and Konami, and notes the company’s cloud computing research. Here are all 95 pages.