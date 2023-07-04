Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Gets QoL Update

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection sold over one million copies in less than a month earlier this year.

Capcom released a quality-of-life update. It includes important bug fixes, a new Mega Man voice option, another border, and more, according to a social media summary.

Thankfully, the full patch notes were shared. Full details:

4 July 2023 Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection Update

[Nintendo Switch™ / PlayStation®4 / Steam]

Settings

A ‘MegaMan Voice’ option has been added to Language Settings.

A new (black) border has been added.

MMBN 1-6

The online battle Custom Screen time limit has been changed to 30 seconds.

Fixed errors in in-game messages for both Traditional and Simplified Chinese.

MMBN 3-6

Fixed an issue in which comparing libraries would cause issues with P.A. Memo registration status and display.

MMBN 4 & 6

Fixed an issue in which using WindRack on an opponent during an online battle at a specific time would cause them to be forced off-screen.

MMBN 5 & 6

Fixed an issue in which performing certain actions on the Custom Screen would cause a portion of that screen to remain visible even after the start of the next turn.

MMBN 1

Fixed an issue in which an error would occur when jacking in at the Power Plant under certain conditions.

MMBN 4

Fixed an issue in which speaking in the WaitingRoom to a Navi with certain characters in its entry name would cause an error to occur.

Fixed an issue in which fulfilling certain conditions in the battle against ShadeMan SP would cause unexpected behavior to occur.

Fixed an issue in which activating AntiRecv with certain Chips in an online battle would cause the skill to deal more damage than intended.

MMBN 5

Fixed an issue in which unnatural imaging and performance drops would occur in Drill Comp 4.

Fixed an issue in which unnatural behavior would occur when speaking to NPCs, after researching Mystery Data, etc. at a certain point in the story.