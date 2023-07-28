Double Dragon Advance, Super, and Collection For Switch

After releasing Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons on the Switch this week, Arc System Works announced Super Double Dragon and Double Dragon Advance for all platforms, including Nintendo’s hybrid system. Both will be sold digitally.

“The long-awaited Double Dragon Advance and Super Double Dragon are making a double comeback this year! After 20 years, the first official ports for both games will be making their way to modern consoles on November 9, 2023.”

A Switch Double Dragon Collection was also announced. Super and Advance, along with the original four games from the eShop, will be available digitally and physically in Japan.

On November 9, 2023, Japan will receive the collection. Gematsu’s complete list: