‘Missions & Rewards’ Adds Pikmin 4 Icons to Switch Online

Update: The second wave of Pikmin 4 Nintendo Switch icons is out. Redeem by August 3. Nintendo Everything lists the offerings:

Nintendo’s ‘Missions and Rewards’ online service has added new icons to celebrate Pikmin 4’s Switch release this week.

This time you can claim icons for all your favorite Pikmin, the new doggo Oatchi, and more! Here are July and August’s three waves.

The first wave, with four icons, is available until July 27. The final wave will be released in August after this. These icons require My Nintendo Platinum Points and Switch Online subscription.