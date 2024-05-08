Home » NEWS » PS5 Tycoon Galacticare requires your medical attention for extraterrestrials

Jacob Chambers May 8, 2024 NEWS, PC, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5

During the author’s childhood, they extensively played the memorable game Theme Hospital on the PS1. Therefore, it is pleasing to witness the adaptation of Bullfrog’s concepts in contemporary releases. Galacticare, developed by CULT Games and Brightrock Games, offers a comparable experience to the previously mentioned game, but with all the gameplay taking place in outer space.

As anticipated, you will engage in the construction and equipping of hospitals, the recruitment of medical personnel, and, ideally, generating substantial profits. As you advance, you will have the opportunity to extend your activities throughout the galaxy, where you will encounter new patients with previously unknown illnesses. To gain a more accurate understanding of what to anticipate, watch the trailer provided above. The title is scheduled to be officially released on PS5 starting on May 23rd.

