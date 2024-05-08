Sony encourages you to assist your fellow gamers by providing community game assistance

Sony aims to recruit PS5 gamers to assist their peers in challenging situations by requesting gameplay clips through the recently introduced Community Game Help feature, implemented in a firmware update a few weeks ago. The company has recently published a specialized video promoting the opt-in program in an effort to attract additional individuals willing to contribute.

Community Game Help seeks to assist players by utilizing gameplay footage obtained from other players who have successfully overcome a specific challenge or obtained a particularly difficult trophy. The intriguing feature is that if you are inclined, you simply need to select the corresponding checkbox, and your PS5 will handle the remainder automatically.

Sony states that if you decide to contribute to Community Game Help, your gameplay during specific moments in the game will be automatically recorded to demonstrate successful strategies to others. You will not be required to manually capture, edit, or upload these videos. All you need to do is choose to participate, and your video can be chosen and published as a part of Community Game Help.

Are you willing to use your exceptional gaming skills to assist other gamers? Have you utilized the Community Game Help functionality? If so, which game did you use it for? Please provide your feedback in the comments section below.