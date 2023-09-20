The Next Trombone Champ Update Will Add Two Songs To Switch

Holy Wow Studios is working on a patch to add songs and fix bugs for Trombone Champ, which released on Switch days ago.

The studio only says the patch will include “2 recent tracks from the PC version”, but more famous songs to butcher is always a good thing, right? We know that the update will fix two major bugs that crashed the game after defeating the final boss and sometimes gave the wrong performance grade.

The following tweet says this update will arrive “mid-to-late next week”, but the team may have “made boo boos”.

The Switch’s motion controls can make blasting out our best solos difficult, but we’ve been enjoying Trombone Champ so far. Let’s hope the next patch continues the fun.