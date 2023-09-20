Onimusha Shines in Netflix’s First Anime Trailer

Netflix released the first trailer for its November 2, 2023 Onimusha anime.

Takashi Miike (Audition, Ichi the Killer) directs Capcom’s dormant action franchise, Onimusha, which released a remaster of Warlords in 2018. The show promises “realistic action” and stunning animation.

Expect Miyamoto Musashi, the main character, to be familiar. His inspiration was Toshiro Mifune, a legendary Japanese actor who appeared in Seven Samurai, Rashomon, and Throne of Blood.

I hope the Onimusha series can stand out alongside Castlevania and give Capcom the push it needs to revive the console franchise.

Will you watch Netflix’s Onimusha? Have you played the Switch remaster?