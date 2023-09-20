Home » NEWS » Onimusha Shines in Netflix’s First Anime Trailer

Onimusha Shines in Netflix’s First Anime Trailer

Jacob Chambers September 20, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Wii U, World, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Netflix released the first trailer for its November 2, 2023 Onimusha anime.

Takashi Miike (Audition, Ichi the Killer) directs Capcom’s dormant action franchise, Onimusha, which released a remaster of Warlords in 2018. The show promises “realistic action” and stunning animation.

Expect Miyamoto Musashi, the main character, to be familiar. His inspiration was Toshiro Mifune, a legendary Japanese actor who appeared in Seven Samurai, Rashomon, and Throne of Blood.

I hope the Onimusha series can stand out alongside Castlevania and give Capcom the push it needs to revive the console franchise.

Will you watch Netflix’s Onimusha? Have you played the Switch remaster?

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Switch Pikmin 1+2 Updated: Full Patch Notes

Nintendo updated the digital versions of these Switch re-releases with new patches to add language ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security