Next month’s Pokémon Scarlet & Violet update will fix bugs

Jacob Chambers September 20, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Wii U, World, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are getting a new update, and while it may not be the drastic problem-solving patch we want, it appears to be targeting some bugs (thanks, Serebii.net).

A bug that prevented trainer battle victories from being recorded appears to be the main issue this time. This made fetching rewards from Paldea’s League Officials or the Kitikami Ogre Clan in The Teal Mask difficult or impossible. The update will also fix the issue of players not saving special Pokémon GO catches in Scarlet and Violet.

Serebii tweeted that the patch is expected in the first half of October—not long now.

The Teal Mask DLC has rekindled our Scarlet and Violet obsession. We still enjoy Paldea/Kitikami, but it needs more fixes, so here’s hoping for frequent updates.

