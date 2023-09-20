Next Week, Switch Will Get Lovecraftian FPS Forgive Me Father With Comic Book Visuals

Forgive Me Father, a retro-inspired first-person shooter, will launch on Switch on September 28 from Fulqrum Publishing.

Forgive Me Father, released on Steam last year, has received many positive reviews, and the trailer above suggests it’s wild. Forgive Me Father by Byte Barrel takes you through a comic book-like world full of Lovecraftian horrors. Manage your ‘Madness Level’ to get perks as you kill creepy creatures with gruesome kills.

The gore won’t be for everyone, but we like how the comic book-inspired visuals give those increasingly grotesque monsters a cartoony feel.

See game features and screenshots below.

• Feeling of a classic FPS from the 90s

Timelapse animations, opponents, and elements of 2D in a 3D environment; first aid kits and life points, non-reloading weapons, powerups during dynamic combat with numerous opponents.

• Custom combat experience

With scripture in one hand and weapons powered by an unknown substance in the other, the player will face the challenge of maintaining their humanity. It is up to the player to decide how their equipment evolves, and to find ways of defeating hordes of unpredictable opponents.

• Dynamic level of madness

Directly influencing not only the audio-visual experience, but the gameplay itself, its effect varies depending on the current level of player’s madness.

• The gameplay is presented in a comic book style

Hand-drawn graphics designed to maintain a distinctive comic book look, where any screenshot from the game could be a part of a new comic book.

• Mood straight from Lovecraft’s dark novels

All throughout the game, the player will feel the atmosphere of dread and horror that the works of H.P. Lovecraft are renowned for. Surrounded by the occult and forces of eternal evil, experience the feelings of hopelessness, madness and confusion, and the burning need to find answers and bring back some semblance of reason and sanity to the world.

• Many climatic levels and varied bestiary

A diverse world entirely made by hand, full of interesting enemies ranging from possessed inhabitants to monsters straight out of your worst nightmares.

• Two heroes to choose from

Each with their own, unique development tree. Experience the story from the perspective of either a priest or a journalist.

Forgive Me Father hits Switch eShop next week. Physical copies of the game cost £19.99 to pre-order.