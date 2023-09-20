Ed Boon says Mortal Kombat 1 will “Absolutely Be Getting An Update” on Switch

Mortal Kombat 1 debuted on Switch this week to strong negative reviews. The Switch version has long load times, frame rate drops, and a severe visual downgrade, especially given its equal price tag to the better-received PS5 and Xbox Series X releases. However, series creator Ed Boon has promised fixes.

Boon told BBC Newsbeat that Mortal Kombat 1 on Switch will “absolutely be getting an update” to address “number of the concerns and issues” since the game’s launch.

“It would have been ideal for us to have released the version we absolutely wanted,” Boon told Newsbeat, “but anything we’re finding a problem with is on our list and will be fixed.”

Shiver Entertainment and Saber Interactive ported Mortal Kombat 1 to the Switch again, this time instead of NetherRealm Studios. Boon has promised the same ongoing support as with Mortal Kombat 11.

As of now, MK1 on Switch has many issues, so we expect the promised support to come in updates.