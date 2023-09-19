Mortal Kombat 1 Datamine Sparks DLC Character Rumors

A new Mortal Kombat 1 DLC character datamine has surfaced after leaks.

IGN reported that dataminers found speech for “cut content or “upcoming, unannounced” DLC characters. Dataminer ‘thethiny’ summarizes the findings:

Kameo Fighters and other Mortal Kombat characters are included. The special characters may include Ghostface from Scream, Conan the Barbarian, and He-Man.

The Terminator’s T-1000, played by Robert Patrick, is also mentioned as Peacemaker’s father.

Datamines may not lead to an official announcement. NetherRealm has yet to release the Kombat Pack, which includes Peacemaker, Omni-Man, Homelander, Quan Chi, Ermac, and Takashi Takeda. Also included are five additional Kameo Fighters.