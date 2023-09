Nintendo announced Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD’s Switch release date in Summer 2024 during the latest Direct presentation last week.

A week later, GameXplain posted a comparison video of the new version against Dark Moon, the 2013 3DS release. The Switch edition lives up to its ‘HD’ tag with a great resolution bump, improving the aesthetic.

Not much is known about this game, although it will be the same as the 3DS version. ScareScraper mode will feature multiplayer.