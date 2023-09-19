Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake “Progressing Quite Steadily”, Says Creator

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake work has been quiet recently. Thank goodness series creator Yuji Horii broke the quiet.

Horii told Famitsu at Cosplay Summit 2023 in August that the remake was “progressing quite steadily” (thanks, Gematsu).

Horii replied that he knew “still not much” about Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate when asked about it. The recent update suggested a game logo change.

Horii says the Dragon Quest team is working on a “variety of things” and hopes everyone enjoys them.

Dragon Quest’s 35th Anniversary live stream revealed Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake in May 2021. At the same time, Flames of Fate was announced.