Mortal Kombat 1 hints at the introduction of a new DLC character and a surprise appearance by Kameo Fighter

NetherRealm’s latest release, Mortal Kombat 1, continues to expand its roster with new fighters through the Kombat Pass. The developers have recently provided an official teaser for the upcoming addition.

Ermac, the returning fighter, will be showcasing his gameplay video later this week. The teaser showcases a short interaction between Kung Lao and Ermac. The teaser also introduces Mavado, the newest addition to the roster of fighters in Mortal Kombat 1.

Ed Boon has offered a comprehensive account of Ermac’s origins and the process behind the character’s creation. Here’s the complete breakdown:

30+ years ago we were working on the very first #MortalKombat game. The game's software, had sections of code that it (theoretically) should never reach/execute. If it did, it incremented a counter that would log the ERROR. We also made a "Game Audits" screen where we could check… pic.twitter.com/8Hzq3Teu6T — Ed Boon (@noobde) April 8, 2024