Users of the 3DS and Wii U can no longer play online games

This is a pretty sad day for Nintendo fans, as the company has finally turned off online play for both the 3DS and Wii U.

Today, fans came together to get on the computers while they were still up, run, and stay there until the end. A lot of people on social media have been playing their last games of Splatoon, Super Smash Bros., Mario Kart, and other games.

Many Nintendo 3DS and Wii U fans have said goodbye to the online service on social media and other parts of the internet. Those fans are listed below:

[Nintendo Network] Well, that’s it for the Wii U and 3DS servers (for me, at least). Some people are still connected to the servers, but it’ll be a matter of time until they get disconnected. Thanks to everyone that tuned in on Twitch! pic.twitter.com/xNABULBZyA — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) April 9, 2024

Captured the moment the 3ds online shut down, what a way to. Was racing in rainbow road, and was so close to finishing. Long live Nintendo Network. pic.twitter.com/4R6EwXlYUq — Jerm-𝕏 (@jrmy67) April 9, 2024

Spending my last moments of 3DS Nintendo Network with @voyan38 <3 😛 pic.twitter.com/vs5oDSb3bU — Nich's Level (@nichslvl) April 9, 2024

Final hour of Nintendo Network ever, it’s time to end this right. https://t.co/TozDrD64Hs pic.twitter.com/LokCsOkYoK — TheRayReviewer (@RayReviewer) April 8, 2024

Today was your last day to play MMBN Legacy Collection online on your 3DS 😭 #NintendoNetwork pic.twitter.com/M1IndYW7Rd — MegaRockEXE (@megarock_exe) April 9, 2024