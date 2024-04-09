Home » NEWS » Users of the 3DS and Wii U can no longer play online games

Users of the 3DS and Wii U can no longer play online games

Jacob Chambers April 9, 2024 NEWS, Nintendo Switch

This is a pretty sad day for Nintendo fans, as the company has finally turned off online play for both the 3DS and Wii U.

Today, fans came together to get on the computers while they were still up, run, and stay there until the end. A lot of people on social media have been playing their last games of Splatoon, Super Smash Bros., Mario Kart, and other games.

Many Nintendo 3DS and Wii U fans have said goodbye to the online service on social media and other parts of the internet. Those fans are listed below:

It’s over
byu/Bigdaddybert in3DS

Everyone just chilling until the end
byu/Biz_quit inwiiu

Rip Nintendo network
byu/ErrorFortress inwiiu

 

