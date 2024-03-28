The latest update for Mortal Kombat 1 introduces an exciting addition to the roster: the fierce fighter Janet Cage

Mortal Kombat 1 has been expanding its character lineup, and the most recent update, available now on the Switch and various other platforms, introduces Janet Cage to the game.

In Kameo Fighter, Cage becomes a part of the battle, but you won’t have direct control over the character. Instead, you have the ability to summon them into battles using specific button presses and combos, and once they’re in, they take charge and do their own thing. They can also be summoned to deliver the final strike.

In addition to this, the most recent update for Mortal Kombat 1 brings along a plethora of other updates, including specific fixes for the Nintendo Switch version that enhance the visuals. Below, you’ll find the complete breakdown, straight from the official Mortal Kombat website:

J

A

N

E

T C A G E M A R C H 2 7https://t.co/KBhF7HOVHU — Ed Boon (@noobde) March 13, 2024

The latest update for Mortal Kombat 1 has arrived on March 27, 2024.

General Fixes & Adjustments

Kameo Janet Cage is now available on all platforms

Online

Addressed an issue causing frame rate to drop during Kombat League matches

Invasions

Addressed a crash in the Seasonal Tower when the Blood Ritual modifier is randomly selected

Addressed an issue with Mileena’s Roll (Back, Down + Back Kick) causing her to go out of bounds after connecting with an Exploding Krystal modifier

Tutorial

Addressed an issue causing Task 5 of the Frame Data Unsafe Attack lesson to be impossible to complete

Character-specific adjustments

Kameo Fighter Janet Cage Addressed an issue that would cause Janet to attack in the wrong direction when performing a follow-up Hop Punch or Hop Skip Punch



Nintendo Switch Specific

General Fixes & Adjustments

Fixed visual issue with Order of Darkness Reptile palette

Fixed issue with facial expressions disappearing during Peacemaker’s fatalities

Fixed visual issue with Stryker Kameo brutality

Fixed visual issue with Sub Zero’s eyes while using the Deadly Alliance skin

Fixed visual issue with Omni-Man’s cape during fights

Fixed issue preventing reconnection to servers unless the game was restarted

Fixed visual issue with Mileena’s Shiva Ranatai skin

Fixed issue where HUD would randomly disappear

Fixed issue with improper animations with Mileena’s Order of Darkness skins

Online

Fixed issue causing a disconnect on King of the Hill

Janet Cage’s introduction comes hot on the heels of Peacemaker’s debut as a DLC fighter just last month. Are you planning on giving this latest update for Mortal Kombat 1 a try? We would greatly appreciate your feedback in the comments section.