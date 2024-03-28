The latest update for Mortal Kombat 1 introduces an exciting addition to the roster: the fierce fighter Janet Cage

Mortal Kombat 1 has been expanding its character lineup, and the most recent update, available now on the Switch and various other platforms, introduces Janet Cage to the game.
In Kameo Fighter, Cage becomes a part of the battle, but you won’t have direct control over the character. Instead, you have the ability to summon them into battles using specific button presses and combos, and once they’re in, they take charge and do their own thing. They can also be summoned to deliver the final strike.
In addition to this, the most recent update for Mortal Kombat 1 brings along a plethora of other updates, including specific fixes for the Nintendo Switch version that enhance the visuals. Below, you’ll find the complete breakdown, straight from the official Mortal Kombat website:
The latest update for Mortal Kombat 1 has arrived on March 27, 2024.
General Fixes & Adjustments
- Kameo Janet Cage is now available on all platforms
Online
- Addressed an issue causing frame rate to drop during Kombat League matches
Invasions
- Addressed a crash in the Seasonal Tower when the Blood Ritual modifier is randomly selected
- Addressed an issue with Mileena’s Roll (Back, Down + Back Kick) causing her to go out of bounds after connecting with an Exploding Krystal modifier
Tutorial
- Addressed an issue causing Task 5 of the Frame Data Unsafe Attack lesson to be impossible to complete
Character-specific adjustments
- Kameo Fighter
- Janet Cage
- Addressed an issue that would cause Janet to attack in the wrong direction when performing a follow-up Hop Punch or Hop Skip Punch
- Janet Cage
Nintendo Switch Specific
General Fixes & Adjustments
- Fixed visual issue with Order of Darkness Reptile palette
- Fixed issue with facial expressions disappearing during Peacemaker’s fatalities
- Fixed visual issue with Stryker Kameo brutality
- Fixed visual issue with Sub Zero’s eyes while using the Deadly Alliance skin
- Fixed visual issue with Omni-Man’s cape during fights
- Fixed issue preventing reconnection to servers unless the game was restarted
- Fixed visual issue with Mileena’s Shiva Ranatai skin
- Fixed issue where HUD would randomly disappear
- Fixed issue with improper animations with Mileena’s Order of Darkness skins
Online
- Fixed issue causing a disconnect on King of the Hill
Janet Cage’s introduction comes hot on the heels of Peacemaker’s debut as a DLC fighter just last month. Are you planning on giving this latest update for Mortal Kombat 1 a try? We would greatly appreciate your feedback in the comments section.