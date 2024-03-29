Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road Worldwide Beta Test Commences

Latest news:

Just a friendly reminder that the ‘Beta Test Demo’ of Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road is now available for the Switch. Players have the opportunity to engage in global competition through the game’s “competition mode” and can conveniently share their feedback, impressions, and bug reports on the official website. Additionally, there is a survey that you can fill out!

“The demo can be played on Nintendo Switch. The “Story Mode” will be added at a later date. Please stay tuned for further information.”

Beta Test Demo Out Now⚡ Compete against players from all over the world in "Competition Mode!" Also, "Inazuma Post" is now open to collect everyone's feedback and improve the game even more!

Download Period: 2024.03.28 to 2024.06.28 2:59 p.m. (UTC) It will be available for a while even after above period has expired.

More details about the available period will be soon announced.

Original: After a lengthy development period, Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road from Level-5 is finally ready for fans to dive into. The wait is almost over! The global beta begins on March 28, 2024, just a week from now (credit to Nintendo Everything for the update).

The beta was initially revealed in November 2023 during the Level-5 Vision 2023 Showcase. Today, a confirmed date was announced, along with an accompanying trailer that highlights some of the in-game mechanics for the football/soccer RPG. Make sure you have approximately 5GB of available space on your Switch for the download, and keep in mind that story mode might need some extra room.

Players will have the opportunity to engage in online matches against each other or AI opponents, as well as experience the captivating single-player story campaign. Additionally, you have the option to spectate matches in the game’s spectator mode. Once the beta test concludes, Level-5 has plans to open up the Inazuma Post for players to share their valuable feedback.

The beta test for the Inazuma series will begin at 9pm AEST, 11am GMT, and 7am ET on March 28th. For more information, you can visit the official Inazuma series website.