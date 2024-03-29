Home » NEWS » The ‘Future Saga’ DLC for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 has been officially revealed

Jacob Chambers March 29, 2024 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC

Bandai Namco has just revealed that an exciting new DLC is coming soon to the Switch edition of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2.

The game is called “Future Saga” and will be released in four chapters, starting with Chapter 1, which is set to arrive soon. Presented alongside the video above is a brief PR announcement, showcasing the addition of Vegeta (Super Saiyan God) and Goku Black (Super Saiyan Rosé) to the roster in their formidable Ultra Supervillain forms.

“Fu is finally on the move… Is it within your power to stop an unprecedented change in history as new forces stand in your way? The FUTURE SAGA is coming soon to DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 and will include four parts.”

In its most recent update, the game builds upon the excitement of its seventh anniversary festivities by introducing a fresh event, an exciting new battle mode with cross-versus functionality, and a handful of extra content to keep players engaged. Furthermore, there are additional content updates on the horizon.

 

