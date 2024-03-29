Princess Peach Joins Switch Online’s ‘Missions & Rewards’: Showtime! Icons

Update: Nintendo released the second wave of Princess Peach: Showtime! icons for Switch Online today. Again, icons cost 10 Platinum Points, and backgrounds and frames cost 5 Platinum Points. This wave will be released on April 4, followed by a third and a fourth.

Original article: Nintendo celebrates Princess Peach: Showtime! this week. It’s released various trailers, a demo, and new icons to Switch Online’s ‘Missions and Rewards’ scheme before the game’s launch.

You can claim eight Princess Peach icons this time. She transforms from swordfighter peach to mermaid peach in her new adventure. The initial wave of icons, backdrops, and borders is available until March 28. This is from ‘NSO Icon Alerts’ on social media:

New #NintendoSwitchOnline icons based on Princess Peach Showtime! are here! They'll rotate weekly until April 18th. #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/QFvehX3yDQ — ឵឵NSO Icons Alerts (@IconsNSO) March 22, 2024

Three more waves will follow, updated every Thursday. The second wave begins on March 28 and lasts until April 4, the third until April 11, and the fourth until April 18. Platinum points are required to redeem these symbols.