Nintendo Expands Switch Online’s GBA Library

Update: For those who may have overlooked it, today is the highly anticipated release of F-Zero Maximum Velocity on the Switch Online + Expansion Pack GBA service. This game has also made its way to Japan. In order to play it, you’ll have to ensure that your GBA app on Switch is up-to-date. In order to access this feature, an active Expansion Pack tier subscription is required.

Original article: Nintendo has exciting news for Switch Online + Expansion subscribers! On March 29th, they will be adding F-Zero Maximum Velocity to the service, giving players even more to enjoy.

This futuristic racing game first hit the gaming scene on the Game Boy Advance way back in 2001. Upon its return later this week, players will have the opportunity to navigate through a thrilling selection of 20 diverse courses, spanning across four challenging difficulty levels. Prepare to embark on an intergalactic race against the most formidable competitors in the galaxy.

“There’s only one sport that has enough thrills, spills and potential for calamity to keep an entire galaxy on the edge of its seat, and it’s known as the F-Zero Grand Prix. F-Zero Maximum Velocity is set 25 years after the original F-Zero game, with a new generation of racers piloting their plasma-powered machines and using speed bursts (and some strategic vehicle-to-vehicle bumping) in a white-knuckle race to stay ahead of the competition … and stay alive.”

It’s worth noting that this title is exclusive to the Game Boy Advance and can only be accessed through Nintendo’s expansion tier of the Switch Online service. As for the latest news, Nintendo has announced that an update for its online racer, F-Zero 99, will be released this week.