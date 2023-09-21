Home » Nintendo Switch » Next week, Nintendo launches 2D Mario Switch online missions in Australia

Next week, Nintendo launches 2D Mario Switch online missions in Australia

Jacob Chambers September 21, 2023 Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Nintendo will offer exclusive missions to Switch Online members in Australia and New Zealand before Super Mario Bros. Wonder releases next month.

As noted by Vooks.net, these missions focus on Mario’s classic 2D adventures and begin on September 25. A new mission will be released every week until October 22, and Nintendo will reveal more details.

“The titles span across a selection of Super Mario 2D adventures in the Nintendo Switch Online classic games library!”

Those who participate earn Platinum Points to use on My Nintendo Store for physical and digital rewards. If we learn more about this event or similar online missions, we’ll let you know.

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Free-to-Play Switch Battle Royale ‘My Hero Ultra Rumble’ Out Next Week

At the Tokyo Game Show today, Bandai Namco announced that My Hero Ultra Rumble will ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security