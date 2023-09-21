Switch Pikmin 1+2 Updated: Full Patch Notes

Nintendo updated the digital versions of these Switch re-releases with new patches to add language support, fix issues, and more before the Pikmin 1+2 physical launch.
Nintendo’s support pages provide the details:
Pikmin 1 Version 1.1.0 – Released September 20, 2023
General Updates
- Dutch, Korean, Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese have been added as supported languages.
- Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.
Pikmin 2 Version 1.1.0 – Released September 20, 2023
General Updates
- Dutch, Korean, Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese have been added as supported languages.
- Fixed an issue in Challenge Mode where the game would crash when the player opened the radar screen when there is exactly ten seconds left.
- Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.