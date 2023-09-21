Home » NEWS » Switch Pikmin 1+2 Updated: Full Patch Notes

Switch Pikmin 1+2 Updated: Full Patch Notes

Jacob Chambers September 21, 2023

Nintendo updated the digital versions of these Switch re-releases with new patches to add language support, fix issues, and more before the Pikmin 1+2 physical launch.

Nintendo’s support pages provide the details:

Pikmin 1 Version 1.1.0 – Released September 20, 2023

General Updates
  • Dutch, Korean, Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese have been added as supported languages.
  • Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

Pikmin 2 Version 1.1.0 – Released September 20, 2023

General Updates
  • Dutch, Korean, Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese have been added as supported languages.
  • Fixed an issue in Challenge Mode where the game would crash when the player opened the radar screen when there is exactly ten seconds left.
  • Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

