Free-to-Play Switch Battle Royale ‘My Hero Ultra Rumble’ Out Next Week

Jacob Chambers September 21, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

At the Tokyo Game Show today, Bandai Namco announced that My Hero Ultra Rumble will release on the Nintendo Switch on September 28.

This is a new free-to-play battle royale game for up to 24 players, announced last year. It will be released in the west and had a closed beta on some platforms. The game will be on Switch, Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

Players can control All Might, Deku, and Tsuyu “Froppy” Asui. Heroes will choose from assault, support, and disruption classes and cooperate using their “Quirks” to fight.

 

