Switch Gets Indie Horror Hit Choo-Choo Charles Early Next Year

Choo-Choo Charles by Two Star Games, an indie hit, will release locally on the Switch on January 18, 2024, for horror, spiders, and train fans. The Japanese eShop says the game will release on December 21, 2023.

Players must upgrade an old train with scraps to defeat Charles, a spider train nightmare, in this open-world island horror game. It costs $19.99 (or local currency).

Additional information (from Nintendo.com):