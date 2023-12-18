Switch Gets Indie Horror Hit Choo-Choo Charles Early Next Year

Choo-Choo Charles by Two Star Games, an indie hit, will release locally on the Switch on January 18, 2024, for horror, spiders, and train fans. The Japanese eShop says the game will release on December 21, 2023.
Players must upgrade an old train with scraps to defeat Charles, a spider train nightmare, in this open-world island horror game. It costs $19.99 (or local currency).
Additional information (from Nintendo.com):
– Navigate a massive play area in your trusty old engine.
These winding tracks are treacherous, so you’ll need to plan each mission carefully. Be wary when traveling on foot, or switching the track’s direction; Charles might be waiting for you.
– Upgrade your train to fit your needs.
Go looting or complete missions to find “Scraps”, which can be used to turn your train into a death machine on wheels.
– Get help from the townspeople.
Help out the settlers in return for high powered weapons, and other items vital to Charles’ destruction.
– Fight Charles to the death.
Complete the main questline, and summon Charles to a mortal duel. If you’ve gained enough strength, firepower, and skill, Charles may finally meet his match.