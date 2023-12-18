Discover This Weekend’s Pokémon Scarlet & Violet 7-Star Tera Raid Battle Event

The next Pokémon Scarlet and Violet 7-Star Tera Raid Battle event is scheduled for December 22–24 (thanks, @SerebiiNet).

This weekend’s event will feature Gen IX’s Iron Bundle, the robot bird. The mechanical monsters will have Ice Tera and the Mightiest Mark. As usual, this little guy can only be caught once per saved file.

Wait—there’s more raid news for today! The Walking Wake/Iron Leaves 5-Star event will return to Scarlet and Violet from December 25 to January 7, according to the Pokémon Company.

Neither of these returning’mons can be caught in their previous Tera Raid event, but it’s a good chance to catch them if you missed out.

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet story concludes in 2023! To recall our Indigo Disk DLC review,