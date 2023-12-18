Home » NEWS » Over 10 million copies of Persona 5 have sold

Jacob Chambers December 18, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Atlus announced that Persona 5 has sold over 10 million copies worldwide. The Persona 5 series includes the original Persona 5, its comprehensive Royal sibling, Persona 5 Strikers, Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight, and Persona 5 Tactica.

Still, 10 million is impressive and shows the franchise’s rapid rise in popularity. Persona 5 was announced for October 21, 2022, after years of Switch owners demanding it. Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden followed in January 2023, before Persona 5 Tactica launched on all platforms on November 17, 2023.

Strikers is 70% off on the Switch eShop, while Royal is 50% off. You have a few days to join the sale before it ends on December 31, 2023.

