No Gravity Games Offers 12 Free North American Switch Games This Month

Publisher No Gravity Games’ annual free game giveaway signals the holiday season, and 2023 is no exception.

The Switch eShop will offer one game for free each day from December 11 to 21 as part of the ‘Switchmas Wonderland’ Christmas giveaway. This offer is usually limited to North American eShop accounts.

The giveaway offers 12 free games, with two on the last day. You can unlock the first day’s freebie by downloading any No Gravity Games game on your Switch, including Pirates: All Aboard!, which can be redeemed for free when signing up for the company’s newsletter.

To track this year’s free games, we’ll update this list daily:

11th December: Nonogram Prophecy

Prophecy 12th December: Creepy Tale 2



Creepy Tale 2 13th December: Catlord

Catlord 14th December: Picklock

Picklock 15th December: Kids: Farm Coloring

Kids: Farm Coloring 16th December: Make War

Make War 17th December: Supersonic Tank Cats

Supersonic Tank Cats 18th December: Nova-111

Nova-111 19th December: Destropolis

The giveaway runs for 24 hours and requires downloading all previous games to get the free game of the day. Each title will be on sale for 24 hours after its ‘100% off’ discount expires at No Gravity Games. If you miss a day but want to continue the chain, you can buy those that fell through at a steep discount.

See all of last year’s games here to get a sense of the ‘quality’ we can expect this time. No Gravity Games’ website has details on this year’s Christmas giveaway.